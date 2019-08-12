CLOSE
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy Ray Moore For Biopic [TRAILER]

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Eddie Murphy is back!

The legendary comedian and actor has made few appearances on the big screen in the last decade or so but with Dolemite Is My Name, he’s returning and channeling one of the comedy greats in Rudy Ray Moore, one karate-chop and dirty joke at a time.

The Netflix produced film features Murphy starring as the “Godfather of Rap” as he transitions from being a floundering comic to a word-of-mouth sensation thanks to the ’70s blaxploitation character Dolemite. The film, which has a limited theatrical release in the fall just as it hits the streaming service follows Moore’s mission to make Dolemite, a movie unlike any other.

Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, and Wesley Snipes star alongside Murphy in the Craig Brewer directed film. Watch the trailer below.

