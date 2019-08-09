CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Brian Banks Says The ‘Brian Banks’ Story Is ‘Painful’ To Watch; But Also A ‘Joy’

Telling someone’s story comes with a great sense of responsibility for many actors. Sherri Shepherd says it’s an “honor” to play Brian Banks’ mother, Leomia, in the “Brian Banks” movie. She and the real Brian Banks talked to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew about the film, and what it’s been like working together.

Brian Banks spent more than 5 years in prison and 5 years on probation for a rape he did not commit. And now his story is coming to the big screen.

“It’s a rush, but it’s a good rush,” Banks says. He’s been hearing from families who have loved ones currently behind bars and he realizes there’s a “responsibility,” that comes with putting his story out there.

Shepherd plays a vital role in the film as she portrays the “quiet strength,” and “love,” of his mother. Banks says she did a wonderful job adding, “her scenes are some of the hardest scenes for me to watch.”

“It’s a joy to watch, it’s also painful to watch,” Banks says. The film hits theaters on Friday August 9.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brian Banks Says The ‘Brian Banks’ Story Is ‘Painful’ To Watch; But Also A ‘Joy’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Brian Banks

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 22 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close