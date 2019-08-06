CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yung Miami’s Car Reportedly Shot Up Outside Of Miami Studio

Yung Miami - The Next Generation Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Yung Miami of the City Girls is safe after a scary incident outside of a Miami recording studio.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of NW 135th Street and 1st Avenue in North Miami. According to the “Act Up” rapper, alleged shooters fired on her cherry-red Mercedes G-Wagon from a vehicle with no lights.

“They just started shooting,” Yung Miami explained to her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, the producer Southside. “They had their lights off so I never saw them like whoever it was they kept their lights off. I don’t know where they came from. It came from behind. The shots came from behind. They started from behind because when I got to the stop sign I was like ‘Oh sh** somebody’s shooting.'”

In another video, Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee talks to the Miami Police Department about the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

RELATED: Yung Miami Claps Back At Kodak Black After Rapping He’d Punch Pregnant Rapper In The Stomach

RELATED: Birthday Bash 2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

yung Miami

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close