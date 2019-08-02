CLOSE
Atlanta School Posts Unacceptable Black Hairstyles And It Seems A Little Racist

Students in a lecture listening

Source: FatCamera / Getty

A DeKalb County school in Atlanta, GA recently found itself in hot water after a post surfaced online of a sign that depicted appropriate haircuts and inappropriate haircuts for black students. The woman who posted it called out Narvie Harris Elementary School for the post calling it shameful and a hit on self-expression, but the post also seems a bit racist.

Haircuts like mohawks and designs etched into the hair was deemed not acceptable. County officials have stated that the images did not reflect the districts grooming policy and the matter is being handled, but parents are still quite outraged. Click here to see the post.

Atlanta School Posts Unacceptable Black Hairstyles And It Seems A Little Racist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

