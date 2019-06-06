Rockets To Get Brand New Uniforms For 2019-20 Season

For the first time since 2003, the Rockets are getting new jerseys.

The team is set to reveal new red and white primary uniforms and a special one-season special uniform (probably highlighting the 25th anniversary of the Rockets second NBA title in 1995) at a draft-night event for season-ticket holders on June 20.

Details about the event have yet to be announced.

Of the variant jerseys that appeared in recent seasons, only the black alternate jersey will return.

Last season, owner Tillman Fertitta said there weren’t going to be any extreme changes as there were in 1995 when then-owner Les Alexander switched from the mustard yellow and ketchup jerseys to the cartoon Rockets logo and pinstripe jerseys.

Of the four core uniforms the Rockets have had since 1971, the ketchup and mustard uniforms from 1972 to 1994-95 have been the most beloved. They’ve worn Chinese New Year and Latin Night uniforms over the years with multiple Christmas Day uniforms in recent years. Last season, the Rockets debuted a deep red “Earned” edition uniform.

