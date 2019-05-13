Maxo Kream Talks Signing To Sony/RCA, Plans For The Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Exclusive Interviews
| 05.13.19
Dismiss

Maxo 1.5. We’re running out of nicknames to give Maxo Kream.

The Kream Clicc leader chopped it up with me about signing to Sony/RCA, dropping “She Live” with Megan Thee Stallion, one thing he’d bring back to the radio, why relationships and respect are always important and … him wanting to be Denzel one day in Hollywood?! You gotta check it out!

He did let it go that he’s got some tracks coming up with Travis Scott, A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak and more and five years down the line, Maxo says he wants to own his own sneaker store in Houston, acting and definitely not be in a box. But Maxo in the movies? As O-Dog? Oh you know he wants to make it happen!

RELATED: Maxo Kream feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “She Live” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Maxo Kream Signs To RCA Records, Drops New Single “Still” [NEW MUSIC]

Maxo Kream

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 14 hours ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 14 hours ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 20 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 1 day ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close