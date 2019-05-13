Maxo Kream Talks Signing To Sony/RCA, Plans For The Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Maxo 1.5. We’re running out of nicknames to give Maxo Kream.

The Kream Clicc leader chopped it up with me about signing to Sony/RCA, dropping “She Live” with Megan Thee Stallion, one thing he’d bring back to the radio, why relationships and respect are always important and … him wanting to be Denzel one day in Hollywood?! You gotta check it out!

He did let it go that he’s got some tracks coming up with Travis Scott, A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak and more and five years down the line, Maxo says he wants to own his own sneaker store in Houston, acting and definitely not be in a box. But Maxo in the movies? As O-Dog? Oh you know he wants to make it happen!

