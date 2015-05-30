WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: “ATL 2″ May Never Come Out, “Empire” Returns This Fall, & MORE!

If you’ve been experiencing Empire withdrawal, you’ll be happy to know that the tv series will return in the fall.

The hit show’s writers sent out the above tweet, which noted that Cookie and Lucius Lyon will be back in our living rooms on September 23rd.

Get excited.

Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Farley is getting his very own documentary titled, I Am Chris Farley.

According to Complex:

The documentary titled I Am Chris Farley will reportedly cover Farley’s life from his early years in Madison, Wisconsin to his rise to fame on Saturday Night Live and in the movies Tommy Boy and Black Sheep, and later his tragic death at the age of 33. It’s going to include interviews with Farley’s family members as well as some of the stars he worked with, including Christina Applegate, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon and David Spade.

I Am Chris Farley drops on August 10th, and afterward, will be available via On Demand.

Lauren London is speaking out about the making of ATL 2, and apparently the sequel may never come to fruition.

The gorgeous actress said in a recent interview with TheYBF:

“It’s not definitely in the works. I don’t want to be the spokesperson for it. I don’t want people take my word for it. So, no. Right now it is a concept and there’s a lot of possibilities with that.”

We’ll just have to stay tuned.

According to the latest reports, the making of Tron 3 has been shut down.

JustJared dishes:

THR reports that Disney has scrapped the plans to move forward with the flick starring Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Sources shared that the project was never “officially greenlit” and while things seemed to be moving forward with director Joseph Kosinski, and while prep had started and production was scouting locations to film, plans have stopped altogether. Tron 3 would have been a sequel to Tron: Legacy, which was a sequel to the 1982 film that was set inside a computer world known as the Grid and starred Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner.

On to the next one.

SOURCE: Complex, TheYBF, JustJared | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty, Splash News

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: “ATL 2″ May Never Come Out, “Empire” Returns This Fall, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: