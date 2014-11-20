FLASHBACK: When Bad Girls Club Had Open Casting In Houston

With rumors of the popular Oxygen reality show returning to VH1, let us flashback to 2014 when an open casting call took place right here in Houston!

HOUSTON – OPEN CASTING CALL

for BAD GIRLS CLUB

Saturday, Dec. 6th

10AM-5PM

CHRISTIAN’S TAILGATE BAR & GRILL

2000 Bagby Street, Suite 106

HOUSTON, TX 77002

Casting Directors from Bunim/Murray Productions, creators of the hit shows “The Real World” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” will be holding an open casting call for the hit show “Bad Girls Club” in HOUSTON.

Bad Girls Club will bring together a cast of self-proclaimed ‘bad girls’ in a beautiful mansion. These women recognize that their fun, outrageous behavior has hindered their relationships, careers, and lives. Will living together help them move forward and turn their lives around – or will the claws come out and chaos rule?

For those who can’t make it to the open call, applications can be submitted via web submission.Visit http://www.bmpcasting.com/casting/bgc/ for complete details on how you can apply.

Applicants must bring a recent picture of themselves (which will not be returned) and photo ID. The minimum age to apply is 21.

More information is available at www.bunim-murray.com

About Bunim/Murray Productions

Bunim/Murray Productions is the leading producer of innovative entertainment content. The Emmy Award-winning company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (renewed for season 30 on MTV). BMP continued to innovate with the first reality game show, Road Rules (MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and the first reality soap opera, Starting Over, in 2003. Bunim-Murray’s programming also includes Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons and Total Divas (E!), The Real World and The Challenge (MTV), Project Runway, Project Runway All Stars, and Project Runway: Under The Gunn (Lifetime), Love Thy Sister (WE tv), and Bad Girls Club, Bad Girls All Star Battle, and Best Ink (Oxygen). Bunim/Murray Productions has also produced films, including Valentine Road(HBO), Pedro (MTV) and the Emmy Award-winning Autism: The Musical (HBO). Bunim/Murray Productions has launched additional entities including BMP Films, BMP Digital and BMP Latin. Based in Van Nuys, CA, Bunim/Murray Productions was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, who were inducted into the Television Academy of Arts & Science’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.

