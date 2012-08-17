CLOSE
Trey Songz Counts Down To New Album “Chapter 5″ With A Web Series [VIDEO]

trey songz’ anticipated album, “chapter 5′ is his…guess what…fifth studio album. i don’t know about you, but it feels like just yesterday the “simply amazing” crooner was rocking cornrows and trying to convince us he’s just “gotta make it.” well time flies when you’re putting out some of the most sensual r&b of our time since R. Kelly.

I’m sure “Chapter 5″ will feature tons of steamy tunes, but Trey is proving that he’s growing up and valuing love over lust. “I think of albums as chapters in my life,” Songz explains of his music. I can’t wait to hear what this chapter in the singer’s life is like.

Check out this video–the first of five parts to introduce us to “Chapter 5″ on August 21st.

 

