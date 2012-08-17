trey songz’ anticipated album, “chapter 5′ is his…guess what…fifth studio album. i don’t know about you, but it feels like just yesterday the “simply amazing” crooner was rocking cornrows and trying to convince us he’s just “gotta make it.” well time flies when you’re putting out some of the most sensual r&b of our time since R. Kelly.

Must Read: Mike Epps Has Hilarious Advice For The Jackson Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

I’m sure “Chapter 5″ will feature tons of steamy tunes, but Trey is proving that he’s growing up and valuing love over lust. “I think of albums as chapters in my life,” Songz explains of his music. I can’t wait to hear what this chapter in the singer’s life is like.

Check out this video–the first of five parts to introduce us to “Chapter 5″ on August 21st.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

More Trey Songz Here:

13 “Simply Amazing” Shots From Trey Songz’s New Video [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz Strips Down & Serves Up “50 Shades Of Trey” [PHOTOS]

Listen To This Trey Songz-Inspired Playlist!

Check Out This HOT Gallery Of Trey Songz!

Trey Songz Counts Down To New Album “Chapter 5″ With A Web Series [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com