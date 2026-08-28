J. Cole Cancels Show Following Death of Touring Crew Member

A member of J. Cole's touring crew was killed in a trucking accident early Thursday morning, leading to his performance at the Golden 1 Center being canceled.

In a statement, the North Carolina rapper's team announced the decision, writing, "Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning," his August 27 performance at the Golden 1 Center was called off.

The Fall Off Tour already has been an emotional experience for Cole. He gave one of his most vulnerable performances ever, fighting back tears while performing "Love Yourz" off his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Bernard Smalls / J. Cole

J. Cole’s upcoming show in Sacramento was canceled following the tragic death of a touring crew member.

TMZ reports a member of J. Cole’s touring crew was killed in a trucking accident early Thursday morning, leading to his performance at the Golden 1 Center being canceled.

In a statement, the North Carolina rapper’s team announced the decision, writing, “Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning,” his August 27 performance at the Golden 1 Center was called off.

“Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement added.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the crew member was the only occupant of the truck, and despite the best efforts of emergency responders on the scene, they couldn’t save the man.

Per TMZ:

The driver was hauling equipment for Cole’s show when the big rig overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland, California. The crash happened around 6:00 AM, and CHP says the driver was the truck’s only occupant.

Authorities say the truck drifted onto the right shoulder, then overturned when the driver tried to steer it back onto the freeway. The driver was extricated, and a helicopter was called to the scene, but CHP later confirmed the person died.

The Fall Off Tour already has been an emotional experience for Cole. He gave one of his most vulnerable performances ever, fighting back tears while performing “Love Yourz” off his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

We can only imagine that losing a crew member will add more emotion to his next performance.

Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and J.Cole.

J. Cole Cancels Show Following Death of Touring Crew Member was originally published on hiphopwired.com