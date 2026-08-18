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NBA Investigates NBA Team, Finds No Wrongdoing

NBA Shreds ESPN Report That Clippers Skirted Salary Cap For Kawhi Leonard, Social Media Has Thoughts

After 11 months of investigating whether Steve Ballmer and the Clippers secretly circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard, the NBA reportedly found no direct evidence.

Published on August 18, 2026
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After an 11-month investigation the NBA has found that there was no proof that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used team sponsors to secretly pay superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. 

Rather than finding evidence of a direct scheme to secretly funnel money to Kawhi Leonard, ESPN reported that the NBA’s investigation has reportedly focused on the Clippers’ relationship with the companies that sponsored the star.

According to ESPN, multiple sources said investigators were examining whether the Clippers could be held responsible for introducing Leonard to team sponsors, potentially leaving the organization vulnerable to a charge of “failing to supervise” the player.

But the NBA quickly pushed back on ESPN’s reporting, issuing a statement that accused the network of getting significant details wrong.

“ESPN’s article regarding the LA Clippers investigation – for which the NBA declined to cooperate – contains numerous and significant inaccuracies,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said. “The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded.”

The statement did not specify which parts of ESPN’s report the league considered inaccurate, leaving plenty of unanswered questions about what the investigation has actually uncovered and whether the Clippers could still face punishment.

The ongoing probe has already affected other teams. The Toronto Raptors, who were reportedly considering a move involving Leonard, said the NBA informed them that any potential fallout from the investigation could follow the player.

“The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the Raptors said. “In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has indicated that a resolution may not be far away. Speaking with reporters during Summer League in Las Vegas in July, Silver said he expected the investigation to wrap up and any potential discipline to be handed down before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season on Oct. 20.

ESPN has responded to the ruling and isn’t wavering from its initial report.

“We stand by our reporting, which included numerous attempts by ESPN to get comment from the NBA,” an ESPN spokesperson told The Athletic.

Until then, the questions surrounding Leonard, the Clippers and the league’s investigation remain unanswered.

NBA Shreds ESPN Report That Clippers Skirted Salary Cap For Kawhi Leonard, Social Media Has Thoughts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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