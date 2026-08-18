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NBA YoungBoy has fans wondering if there is trouble in paradise with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle.

The Louisiana rapper recently shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that appeared to be directed at someone close to him. While YoungBoy didn’t mention Jazlyn by name, fans online quickly speculated that the message was about his wife.

“Honestly I feel like I lost the only thing complete my family but it’s cool, 5 I love you you need to come home cause that ain’t it. I’ll mind my business though like a gangster suppose too.”

YoungBoy followed the message with a family photo, adding more fuel to the speculation that he was referring to Jazlyn.

The couple got married at Gravedigger Mountain in 2023 and welcomed their first child together in February.

While YoungBoy’s relationship with his wife has fans talking, the rapper has also recently dealt with tension surrounding his relationship with his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden.

During an interview with Funny Marco, YB said that he no longer speaks with his mother. Gaulden later pushed back against his comments online, claiming her son wasn’t telling the truth and that she was present during the interivew.

DJ Akademiks reposted Gaulden’s response, which didn’t sit well with Top. The rapper later called Ak out sharing the video without reaching out to him first.

“Then Ak got me so mad posting that stupid a** sh*t, you dumb a** n*gga. All you had to do was call me and I’ll tell you that the lady never been in my career a day in her life. Can’t you see she’s an attention seeker?”

NBA YoungBoy Appears To Be In Hot Water With Wife, “Come Home” was originally published on hiphopwired.com