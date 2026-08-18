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Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering With Quando Rondo

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Lil Durk is facing new evidence that could add another layer to his upcoming murder-for-hire trial.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk is facing new evidence that could add another layer to his upcoming murder-for-hire trial.

The case stems from the long-running fued between Durk and Quando Rondo following the 2020 killing of Durk;s close friend, King Von. Prosecutors allege that Smurk retaliated by arranging a shooting targeting Rondo. Instead, Rondo’s cousins, Lul Pab, was shot and killed.

Now, court documents reportedly reveal text messages that prosecutors believe were sent to Durk as an attempt to broker peace between the two rappers. According to the documents, Durk allegedly rejected the offer and made it clear that he wasn’t interested in ending the fued.

Prosecutors point to voice messages as evidence that Durk allegedly had no intentions of squashing beef.

“Defendant Banks told his coconspirators he rejected the peace offering, stating ‘I’m not hopping on the phone to squash’ a rivalry because ‘this for [his late brother d-thang and von].’”

The prosecution also claims it has uncovered additional evidence suggesting the alleged violence didn’t end after the 2022 shooting targeting Quando Rondo. According to prosecutors, there were plans to continue the retaliation following the incident.

With the prosecution continuing to build its case, the newly revealed evidence could become another key part of the goverment’s argument against Durk.

Durk’s trial is scheduled to begin August 20, with his final pretrial hearing set for August 18.

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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