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Nic Responds To Rumors He & Olandria Are Back Together

Nic Vansteenberghe Responds To Rumors He & Olandria Carthen Are Back Booed Up After Being Spotted At Jordyn Woods’ Wedding

Published on August 18, 2026
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  • Nic and Olandria were spotted together at a wedding, suggesting a possible reconciliation after their recent breakup.
  • Nic says they ended their relationship on good terms and can still be friends, despite the challenges of distance and busy schedules.
  • Nic advises others going through a breakup that things will get better, emphasizing it's too soon for him to enjoy single life.

Nicolandria was so over just last month–but there’s already hope for fans that the couple is so back.

A woman in a red dress posing at an event, and a man in a black suit standing in front of a patterned background.
Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were seen sitting together at Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding over the weekend, which comes just a few weeks after their breakup. While the Love Island USA stars haven’t commented directly on the status of their relationship, it’s safe to say there might be some hope for a reconciliation.

During an appearance at LIV Beach at the Fountainebleau in Las Vegas on Aug. 16, Nic was asked about their reunion per footage shot by @jpasc24.

“I would love to tell you guys, but I’m going to keep that private for now,” Vansteenberghe said when asked if he and Carthen are back together. “We did enjoy ourselves tremendously at Karl and Jordyn’s wedding last night. It was amazing.”

The reality star went on to stress that you can “absolutely” be friends with an ex, adding that his split from Olandria was cordial.

“If you end healthily, it’s cool,” he said. “Sometimes it’s better to maybe not be friends, but in my case, yes. We ended on a good note.”

Nic continued by giving advice to people going through a breakup, saying, “Things will always get better. It’s rock bottom, but it’s about the climb.”

As for his journey while navigating the split, Vansteenberghe wouldn’t say that he’s enjoying the single life just yet, emphasizing, “It’s a bit soon.”

Back in July, a source confirmed to People that Nic and Olandria called it quits, saying, “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Nic followed up the announcement by posting a statement to his subscribers on TikTok, writing: “The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air. We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject; thank you for respecting our privacy.❤️”

Nic and Olandria instantly won fans over after transforming from friends to lovers during their season of Love Island USA. They were both were set to go home following their eliminations during Casa Amor, but rejoined the villa by coupling up as they explored their connection.

Though the move was somewhat unexpected at the time, Carthen previously said that their connection was there from the beginning.

“Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one,” Carthen said to Variety in July 2025. “I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn’t choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn’t there. It took us some time to get to this point.”

Nic Vansteenberghe Responds To Rumors He & Olandria Carthen Are Back Booed Up After Being Spotted At Jordyn Woods’ Wedding was originally published on bossip.com

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