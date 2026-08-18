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‘Diarra From Detroit': An Attempted Church Break-In Goes Left

‘Diarra From Detroit’ Exclusive Clip: Diarra, Tea & Aja’s Attempted Church Break-In Gets A Holy Hiccup

In this 'Diarra From Detroit' exclusive, an ill-advised church infiltration by Diarra, Tea, and Aja encounters an unanticipated hitch.

Published on August 18, 2026
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  • Diarra and her friends attempt a break-in at a church to find clues.
  • Aja is distracted by a potential new love interest, a barber named Priest.
  • The congregation unexpectedly welcomes the group, disrupting their plans.

Diarra and her amateur detective homies head to church for clues, but a warm welcome is causing a holy hiccup in BOSSIP’s exclusive Diarra From Detroit clip.

A woman in a gold outfit holds a lantern in front of a cityscape, with text reading "Diarra From Detroit" and "Paramount+ Original".
Source: Diarra From Detroit / Paramount+

As previously reported, season 2 of the hilariously suspenseful Paramount+ series finds Diarra Brickland trying, and failing, to have a carefree “hot girl summer” after the chaos of last season. Instead, what begins as a seemingly harmless furniture-recovery mission spirals into a triple homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt, and another journey deep into Detroit’s criminal underbelly.

As Diarra works to exonerate Chris (Shannon Wallace) as the Coney Killer, her search for answers leads her to a secret society, urban legends, gang warfare, and secrets buried beneath the city itself. Along the way, “Captain Extra” somehow finds time to star in a Tubi movie and contend with a complicated love life as old flames add even more heat to her already chaotic summer.

Four people, two men and two women, standing outdoors near a car. The woman in the center is holding a baby.
Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

Created by, written by, executive produced by, and starring Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit also stars Perry, Clark, and Jon Chaffin, with Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix returning.

Season 2 also features an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris “CP” Powell and Jude Demorest.

Diarra, Aja & Tea Take Their Investigation To Church In BOSSIP’s Exclusive Diarra From Detroit Clip

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s new episode, Diarra and Aja are waiting for their chance to make a move inside Trinity Rose Baptist Church when Aja reveals that her attention is currently divided between detective work and a fine new man.

“So, I think I like a barber,” she tells her friend about Priest, the handsome barber.

After Diarra jokes about “a priest and a nun,” Aja clarifies that Priest has more going for him than his handsomeness and a pair of clippers.

“No, he’s not just a barber. He owns his own shop,” she says while pulling up his Instagram.

Aja wonders whether her new crush could match her entrepreneurial energy, and she’s excited over the possibility of them potentially having a his-and-her hair brand.

Diarra, however, suggests she slows down.

“Maybe try to launch dinner and drinks first, okay?” she quips.

Tea then pops up and wonders why Diarra’s church purse, which should be filled with peppermints, is so big; that’s when Diarra reveals she’s carrying tools to help their break-in downstairs.

“May the joyful noise of the church cover our break-in,” says Diarra as the trio walks in.

Unfortunately, their covert operation hits an unexpected snag when the congregation notices its visitors and welcomes them with open arms.

“Let’s welcome our guests,” the Pastor announces. “Always nice to see the youth represented.”

Oops!

Now that their attempted break-in has turned into an impromptu church visit, how will Diarra and her crew wiggle out of it and get the clue they came for?

Take an exclusive look below.

The eight-episode second season of Diarra From Detroit debuted July 29 on Paramount+ with two episodes, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through Sept. 9.

‘Diarra From Detroit’ Exclusive Clip: Diarra, Tea & Aja’s Attempted Church Break-In Gets A Holy Hiccup was originally published on bossip.com

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