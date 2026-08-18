LL Cool J Is Back as Sam Hanna in NCIS: New York

LL Cool J is returning to the NCIS universe as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and this time, the longtime fan favorite is heading home.

PEOPLE has exclusively revealed the first teaser trailer and images for NCIS: New York, the upcoming CBS spinoff starring the 58-year-old rapper and actor alongside Scott Caan.

Hanna, who first appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009, returns to his hometown after years of special assignments and covert operations. He is paired with Caan’s “roguish” agent Nick Schaeffer as they lead a new team tasked with protecting New York City and its vital port.

The teaser introduces the pair with an instantly sarcastic exchange before showcasing gunfire, high-stakes investigations and plenty of action. “Big Sammy’s coming home,” Schaeffer declares.

The series premiere centers on Hanna investigating the death of his friend, Navy reservist Jack Halloway. Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Robyn Wells, played by Jennifer Beals, pairs Hanna with Schaeffer, who introduces him to teammates Wyatt Sellers (Shane Harper), Addison “Addy” Ross (Jacqueline Byers) and tech specialist Sean Sullivan (Devin Druid).

LL Cool J has previously said he never really left the NCIS world, reprising Hanna on NCIS: Hawai’i and the original NCIS after NCIS: Los Angeles ended in 2023.

“I’m just having fun,” he previously told PEOPLE.

NCIS: New York premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.