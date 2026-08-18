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Williams Sisters’ Doubles Comeback Ends in Cincinnati

The Williams sisters showed plenty of fight in their first doubles match together in nearly four years, but their Cincinnati Open comeback came up just short.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Serena and Venus Williams’ long-awaited doubles reunion came to an end in the first round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, Aug. 17.

The 14-time Grand Slam-winning doubles partners fell to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (8), in their first match together in nearly four years.

TENNIS: AUG 17 Cincinnati Open
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Despite the loss, Venus, 46, said the sisters were thrilled to finally share the court again.

“We waited a long time to get back on the doubles court,” Venus told reporters. “I think eventually we would find our way to each other.”

The Williams sisters struggled in the opening set before responding with a dominant second set to force a 10-point deciding tiebreaker. Kostyuk and Stearns jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Serena and Venus battled back to make it 7-6 before ultimately falling. Venus’ double fault on the final point ended the match.

Still, Serena, 44, said the experience was about more than the result.

“Having fun and also just seeing how we are and how we feel out there,” she said. “Being out there with the fans, too, is just really good to give them another opportunity to see us play.”

The match marked another step in Serena’s return to tennis. She played her first competitive match since 2022 in June at the Queen’s Club Championship, teaming with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

The sisters had planned to play Wimbledon but withdrew after Serena tweaked her knee.

Serena has not announced whether she will compete at the U.S. Open, though coach Rennae Stubbs previously said her intention was to keep playing as long as she remains physically able.

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