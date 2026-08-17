In Memoriam: Remembering the Actors We Lost in 2026

Source: The entertainment world has said goodbye to a number of beloved actors in 2026, with losses spanning generations of film and television. From Oscar-winning performers and sitcom favorites to stars behind some of pop culture’s most recognizable characters, these actors left behind work that continues to connect with audiences. RELATED: Jason Arday, Cambridge Professor Dead At 41 Amid Plagiarism Accusations RELATED: ‘Def Poetry Jam’ Star Black Ice Dead at 54 The losses have touched nearly every corner of the entertainment industry, from comedy and drama to action movies, prestige television and blockbuster franchises. Here’s a look at some of the notable actors we lost in 2026, the movies and television shows they were best known for, when they died and their reported causes of death.

T.K. Carter Notable Credits: “The Thing,” “Punky Brewster,” “Runaway Train,” “Space Jam,” “The Corner” Died: January 8, 2026 Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Carter, 69, was found during a wellness check at his home in Duarte, California.

Catherine O’Hara Notable Credits: “Home Alone,” “Beetlejuice,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Best in Show,” “SCTV” Died: January 30, 2026 Cause of Death: Pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer listed as an underlying cause.

Demond Wilson Notable Credits: “Sanford and Son,” “Baby… I’m Back!,” “The New Odd Couple,” “Me and the Kid” Died: January 30, 2026 Cause of Death: Complications from cancer.

James Van Der Beek Notable Credits: “Dawson’s Creek,” “Varsity Blues,” “The Rules of Attraction,” “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” Died: February 11, 2026, at age 48 Cause of Death: Colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek had publicly revealed his diagnosis in 2024.

Robert Duvall Notable Credits: “The Godfather,” “The Godfather Part II,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Tender Mercies,” “Lonesome Dove” Died: February 15, 2026, at age 95 Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Duvall died peacefully at his Virginia horse farm.

Eric Dane Notable Credits: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Euphoria,” “The Last Ship,” “Marley & Me,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” Died: February 19, 2026, at age 53 Cause of Death: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Chuck Norris Notable Credits: “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Way of the Dragon,” “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force,” “The Expendables 2” Died: March 19, 2026, at age 86 Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Norris’ family said his death was sudden and that he was surrounded by family.

Nicholas Brendon Notable Credits: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Criminal Minds,” “Kitchen Confidential,” “Coherence” Died: March 20, 2026, at age 54 Cause of Death: Natural causes. The coroner later determined the official cause was atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with other contributing factors including acute pneumonia. Brendon died in his sleep and had a history of heart problems.

Anthony Head Notable Credits: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Ted Lasso,” “Merlin,” “Little Britain,” “The Iron Lady” Died: June 5, 2026, at age 72 Cause of Death: Complications from pneumonia. His daughters said he died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Daveigh Chase Notable Credits: “The Ring,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Donnie Darko,” “Big Love” Died: June 16, 2026, at age 35 Cause of Death: Bacterial meningitis and a blood infection, with chronic polysubstance use reported as a contributing factor.

Michael Byrne Notable Credits: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Braveheart,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Sum of All Fears,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” Died: June 20, 2026, at age 82 Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed.

Ann Blyth Notable Credits: “Mildred Pierce,” “The Great Caruso,” “Kismet,” “The Helen Morgan Story,” “Our Very Own” Died: June 24, 2026, at age 98 Cause of Death: Natural causes. Blyth, one of the surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died peacefully.

Louise Lasser Notable Credits: “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” “Bananas,” “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex,” “Requiem for a Dream” Died: July 6, 2026, at age 87 Cause of Death: Natural causes. Lasser died in Manhattan.

Sam Neill Notable Credits: “Jurassic Park,” “The Piano,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Jurassic World Dominion” Died: July 13, 2026, at age 78 Cause of Death: Pneumonia. Neill had previously battled angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.

Hayden Panettiere Notable Credits: “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “Remember the Titans,” “Scream 4,” “Scream VI” Died: August 16, 2026, at age 36 Cause of Death: An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Emergency dispatch information indicated an apparent overdose before Panettiere went into cardiac arrest, and first responders administered advanced cardiac life support before she was pronounced dead. Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy is pending.

Kianna Underwood Notable Credits: “All That,” “Little Bill” Died: January 16, 2026, at age 33 Cause of Death: Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn after being struck by two vehicles while crossing an intersection. Both drivers fled the scene.

Judy Pace Notable Credits: “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Brian’s Song,” “Peyton Place,” “The Young Lawyers” Died: March 11, 2026, at age 83 Cause of Death: Pace died peacefully in her sleep while visiting family in Marina del Rey, California.