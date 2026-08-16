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Andy Cohen Admits He Misses Kenya Moore On RHOA

Kenya's Comeback? Andy Cohen Confirms Conversing With #TeamTwirl Architect After Her #RHOA Exit—'I Miss Her'

Published on August 16, 2026
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  • Andy Cohen admits he misses Kenya Moore and texts her frequently.
  • Kenya Moore's RHOA exit in 2024 was controversial, involving a 'revenge porn' scandal.
  • Fans are divided on whether Moore deserves another chance on the show.

Andy Cohen just gave Real Housewives of Atlanta fans something to talk about! During a recent episode of Radio Andy, a fan asked the Bravo boss about Kenya Moore, and his response reignited speculation that the #TeamTwirl architect could be coming back.

Two headshot portraits: a smiling older man with gray hair wearing a white jacket, and a woman with long curly hair wearing a purple strapless dress and gold jewelry.
Source:

The fan didn’t hold back when they had the chance to ask, saying, “Andy, we need Kenya back. Are you ever thinking about bringing her back?”

Rather than shutting the idea down, Andy Cohen admitted Moore has been on his mind more than fans might expect. “Well I’ll tell you this, I’m thinking about her all the time,” he said. “I text her last week about how much I miss her.”

It’s worth noting that Cohen never explicitly said Moore is coming back to the show. Still, his willingness to admit he’s missing her and staying in touch was more than enough to get fans speculating about a potential comeback. For a cast member whose exit was as dramatic as Moore’s, even a small comment like this carries weight.

Andy Cohen May Bring Back Kenya Despite Exit Controversy

Moore’s departure from #RHOA became one of the most talked-about storylines of 2024. Her Season 16 run came to an abrupt end in June of that year after Bravo suspended her amid an investigation into an incident involving sexually explicit images allegedly connected to newcomer Brit Eady.

Kenya Moore x Brit Eady
Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

As previously reported, the images were displayed at the grand opening of the Kenya Moore Hair Spa, and the situation grew even messier after Brit publicly claimed the graphic photo shown on the episode wasn’t actually of her at all.

The controversy was widely characterized online as a revenge-porn scandal, something Moore firmly denied being part of. She maintained that she never distributed anyone’s private images or footage and pushed back on how the situation was framed publicly. Some reports also suggested Moore felt the network hadn’t properly addressed alleged threats made by Brit earlier in the season that reportedly inlcuded mention of a weapon.

By November 2024, Moore had softened her stance somewhat, admitting in a Tamron Hall interview that she regretted how far she took things. She took accountability for her actions while still disputing the “revenge porn” label that had been attached to the incident.

Since her exit, RHOA viewers have been split on whether Moore deserves another shot on the show. Some fans feel she crossed a line that shouldn’t be forgiven, while others argue the series simply hasn’t been the same without one of Atlanta’s most memorable pot-stirrers in the mix. Notably, TMZ reported back in 2024 that Bravo hadn’t necessarily closed the door on a future return, leaving some room for speculation even before Cohen’s latest comments.

In the meantime, Moore has kept busy focusing on her raising her daughter, Brooklyn, and has stayed largely out of the Bravo spotlight since her departure.

Kenya's Comeback? Andy Cohen Confirms Conversing With #TeamTwirl Architect After Her #RHOA Exit—'I Miss Her' was originally published on bossip.com

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