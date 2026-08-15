What your family may have to handle if you leave no estate plan

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Dying without an estate plan may leave families responsible for settling debts, locating assets, handling property, and making arrangements for minor children. Clear instructions ahead of time give relatives a defined path through those responsibilities.

A 2026 Trust & Will survey of 5,000 U.S. adults found that 56% have no estate planning documents, including a will, trust, or powers of attorney. Even more striking, 73% said estate planning is personally important to them, showing how easily good intentions get separated from actual preparation.

Death may end someone’s financial affairs, but it doesn’t settle them automatically. Without a clear estate plan, it’s the loved ones left behind who face the difficult task of getting the deceased’s affairs in order.

What Happens to the House?

A family home often becomes one of the biggest decisions after a death.

Relatives may need to determine who inherits the property, whether an outstanding mortgage remains, and whether the house should be kept, sold, or transferred.

Multiple heirs may have different ideas about what should happen next. Anyone wondering what happens to your house if you die without a trust should understand how state inheritance laws and probate rules affect the property and the people who inherit it.

Who Pays the Outstanding Bills?

Bills don’t disappear when you die.

Your estate may still have a mortgage, credit card balances, medical expenses, property taxes, utility bills, and other financial obligations that need to be identified and settled.

Family members may need to gather financial records, contact creditors, and determine which expenses the estate must cover before assets are distributed.

Keeping track of those obligations adds paperwork and decisions during an already difficult period.

Who Sorts Through the Estate?

Someone has to figure out what you owned before anything is distributed. The task may include:

Finding bank and investment account statements

Locating insurance policies and financial documents

Identifying vehicles and other titled property

Taking inventory of valuable personal belongings

Gathering records for property, mortgages, and other assets

Personal possessions may create another challenge when relatives have different expectations about who should receive them. Without clear instructions, family members may have to reach an agreement themselves.

Who Makes Decisions for Minor Children?

When parents die without an estate plan, decisions about minor children may fall to the courts. Guardianship becomes a major concern when relatives have different ideas about who should raise the children.

The family may also need to address:

Who provides day-to-day care

Who manages the children’s inherited assets

Where the children will live and attend school

How living expenses will be covered

Who makes important medical and educational decisions

A clear estate plan allows parents to document their wishes and provide financial instructions before a crisis leaves those decisions to others.

An Estate Plan Gives Your Family More Direction

Failing to have an estate plan can turn a difficult loss into a long list of decisions for the people left behind. Settling bills, sorting through assets, dealing with property, and making arrangements for minor children all add responsibilities during a painful time.

Browse our website to learn more about the legal and financial decisions that affect families, property, and the future.