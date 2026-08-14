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Lauryn Hill, Lenny Kravitz Lead Global Citizen Festival Lineup

The 2026 Global Citizen Festival is bringing a star-studded lineup to New York City, with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean set to celebrate 30 years of the Fugees’ The Score.

Published on August 14, 2026
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The Global Citizen Festival is returning to New York City with a star-studded lineup and a renewed focus on fighting extreme poverty around the world.

The lineup for the 2026 festival was announced Thursday, Aug. 13, with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean set to celebrate 30 years of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score. Lenny Kravitz, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER are also scheduled to perform.

Hugh Jackman will host the event, which is set for Sept. 26 on Central Park’s Great Lawn. Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King are among the other celebrities expected to appear.

Unlike a traditional concert, tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are earned through taking action on global issues. Fans can complete activities through the Global Citizen app or website to earn points and enter a free ticket lottery. Those who qualify can also receive tickets instantly with a $25 donation.

This year’s festival will focus on three major goals: helping 2 million children gain access to education, supporting 1.5 million smallholder farmers and providing electricity to 2.5 million homes.

Wilson, who is performing at the festival for the first time, said she was proud to join the event and help raise awareness for issues including education, food security and access to electricity.

Jackman said the festival offers an opportunity to combine music and advocacy while showing that ending extreme poverty is possible.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans noted that extreme poverty has fallen dramatically since 1990, but said continued progress will require leaders, businesses and citizens to keep taking action.

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