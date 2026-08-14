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Tyga Defends AI Use on New Album After Doja Cat Slams Project

Doja Cat took aim at Tyga’s AI-assisted album, while the rapper responded by defending his creative approach.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Tyga is pushing back after Doja Cat criticized his decision to use artificial intelligence on his latest album, $tarface.

During a livestream Wednesday, Aug. 12, Doja, 30, offered an unsolicited opinion about Tyga’s use of AI, calling the rapper a “penis” for making an AI album.

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Tyga, 36, responded during an appearance on TMZ Live, saying he still has love for Doja despite her comments.

“Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album,” Tyga said of Doja’s recent work. “But I still love her.”

The two artists have collaborated in the past, including on the 2019 remix of Doja’s “Juicy” and her 2022 song “Freaky Deaky.”

Tyga recently explained that AI was used as a production tool on $tarface, particularly to create 1980s-inspired synthesizers and guitar sounds. He compared the technology to Auto-Tune, arguing that new tools often face criticism before artists find creative ways to use them.

During his TMZ Live appearance, Tyga clarified that he wrote the album’s lyrics and performed the vocals himself, while AI was primarily used in the production.

The rapper has described $tarface as a major departure from his previous work. He said the project represents a separate character and aesthetic, allowing him to experiment creatively after more than 15 years in the music industry.

Despite their disagreement over AI, Tyga’s response suggested there is still mutual respect between the two longtime collaborators.

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