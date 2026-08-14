Megan Thee Stallion Inks New Deal With Interscope Records

Source: Nike / NIke

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her independent era to another level.

The Houston superstar announced that her Hot Girl Productions imprint has entered a new distribution partnership with Interscope Records, while emphasizing that she will continue to own her masters and publishing and maintain her independence as an artist.

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The move continues Megan’s focus on ownership and creative control following her split from 1501 Certified Entertainment. She launched Hot Girl Productions and previously entered a distribution arrangement with Warner Music Group in 2024, allowing her to remain independent while accessing the resources of a major music company.

Now, her partnership with Interscope opens another chapter without giving up the ownership she has fought to maintain.

The announcement also comes during a busy stretch for Megan. She recently joined former First Lady Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, adding another high-profile appearance to a year that has seen Megan continue expanding her presence beyond music.

And the Hotties have even more to look forward to. Megan has been teasing Megan: Act III, the follow-up to 2024’s Megan and Megan: Act II, and she used her Interscope announcement to make it clear that new music is coming. “ACT III IS ON THEE WAY HOTTIES,” she wrote.

With a new distribution partner, continued ownership of her music and another album on the horizon, Megan appears ready to kick off her next era on her own terms.