Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Oprah Explains Why She Gave Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz Their Breaks

Oprah Winfrey says her early support of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz was based on the help and expertise they provided at the time—not the political views they would later embrace.

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Oprah Winfrey is addressing criticism over her decision to give Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Mehmet Oz early platforms on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying she believed both men had valuable information to share when they first appeared on her program.

In an interview with Emmy Magazine published Tuesday, Aug. 11, the 72-year-old media mogul reflected on her relationships with the two television personalities, who have since become prominent supporters of President Donald Trump.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 7, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

McGraw, 75, first appeared on Winfrey’s show in 1998 after helping her during a 1998 libel trial. Winfrey recalled that McGraw would ride with her to court and provide practical support during the six-week trial.

“I thought, ‘Oh, you could help a lot of people. You should come on my show,’” she said.

Dr. Oz, 66, made his debut on the program in 2004 after being introduced to Winfrey by her friend Gayle King. Winfrey said she appreciated the way Oz explained complicated medical topics in practical, accessible language.

“At the time, the reason and intention behind me giving them their breaks was I thought they had valuable information to share that had been meaningful to me,” she explained.

Both men later launched their own talk shows and became politically aligned with Trump. Oz was appointed by Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, while McGraw joined Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

Winfrey also reflected on her wealth, saying her success came from believing in herself and taking ownership of her show. She said she ultimately increased her stake in the program from 35% to 92%.

“I’m a billionaire because I bet on myself,” she said.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Doja Cat 2026 Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Doja Cat at Toyota Center

Comments
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close