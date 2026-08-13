Oprah Explains Why She Gave Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz Their Breaks

Oprah Winfrey is addressing criticism over her decision to give Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Mehmet Oz early platforms on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying she believed both men had valuable information to share when they first appeared on her program.

In an interview with Emmy Magazine published Tuesday, Aug. 11, the 72-year-old media mogul reflected on her relationships with the two television personalities, who have since become prominent supporters of President Donald Trump.

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McGraw, 75, first appeared on Winfrey’s show in 1998 after helping her during a 1998 libel trial. Winfrey recalled that McGraw would ride with her to court and provide practical support during the six-week trial.

“I thought, ‘Oh, you could help a lot of people. You should come on my show,’” she said.

Dr. Oz, 66, made his debut on the program in 2004 after being introduced to Winfrey by her friend Gayle King. Winfrey said she appreciated the way Oz explained complicated medical topics in practical, accessible language.

“At the time, the reason and intention behind me giving them their breaks was I thought they had valuable information to share that had been meaningful to me,” she explained.

Both men later launched their own talk shows and became politically aligned with Trump. Oz was appointed by Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, while McGraw joined Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

Winfrey also reflected on her wealth, saying her success came from believing in herself and taking ownership of her show. She said she ultimately increased her stake in the program from 35% to 92%.

“I’m a billionaire because I bet on myself,” she said.