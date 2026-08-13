Jhené Aiko, Larry June Fuel Dating Rumors With Cozy Music Video

Jhené Aiko and Larry June are giving fans plenty to talk about after starring as a couple in their new music video.

On Monday, Aug. 11, Aiko, 38, and June, 35, released the video for “California Dream,” a track featured on June’s album Who Coppin. The visual shows the two musicians portraying a romantic couple, including a scene where Aiko cuddles on June’s lap. June, whose real name is Leonard Hendricks, is also seen wrapping an arm around Aiko and holding her hand as they take in a sunset.

The timing of the release has only added to speculation about their relationship. Recent Instagram Stories shared by the pair reportedly featured similarities, prompting fans to wonder whether their connection extends beyond music.

Comments beneath the “California Dream” video quickly reflected the speculation. One viewer referred to Aiko as June’s “musician girlfriend,” while another joked about a possible “hard launch.” Others celebrated the collaboration and June’s recent success.

Neither Aiko nor June has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Aiko’s love life has also drawn attention because of her long-running relationship with Big Sean. The pair, who have been romantically linked since 2016, share 3½-year-old son Noah Hasani. Although they have not publicly confirmed a breakup, their limited appearances together have fueled speculation that they may have quietly separated.

In November 2025, Big Sean pushed back on online breakup rumors, saying there had been no confirmation of a split and sending “love” to fans.