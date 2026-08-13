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Cheryl Miller Tells Enese Kanter To "Shut That Noise Up"

Basketball Royalty Cheryl Miller Dunks On Enes Kanter Freedom & Royce White

TMZ Sports caught up with basketball legend and Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, and she sounded off on both men.

Published on August 12, 2026
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  • Cheryl Miller dismisses Kanter and White as 'outsiders' trying to politicize the WNBA.
  • Miller says her focus is solely on the WNBA season and playoffs, not the transgender issue.
  • Miller believes the transgender debate will eventually 'blow over' and wants to 'protect everyone.'
A collage of four images: a smiling woman in a black jacket, a bearded man in a blue suit, and two men with facial hair in formal attire.
Getty Images / Cheryl Miller / Royce White / Enes Kanter Freedom

Former NBA hoopers Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White got dunked on by Cheryl Miller for participating in the culture wars regarding the non-issue of transgender women in the WNBA.

For those who need a refresher, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, two conservative-leaning hoopers who didn’t make much of an impact during their time in the league, both declared for the WNBA draft as a form of ragebaiting following comments made by Indiana Fever “enforcer” Sophie Cunningham regarding protecting girls from playing biological men in women’s sports.

TMZ Sports caught up with basketball legend and Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, and she sounded off on both men.

Per TMZ Sports:

“I’m not giving them, those two, in particular, a whole lot of thought, because there’s outsiders looking to hijack our network,” Miller said. “It’s horrible energy. It’s horrible energy.”

Cheryl added she would’ve gladly welcomed both hoopers at a WNBA game pre-controversy … but she’s no longer interested.

“I would have loved to see these two sitting courtside, you know, watching the game 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 5 years ago, 5 minutes ago. But now all of a sudden, y’all got a collective think tank? Man, shut that noise up.”

Miller said her attention is solely on what’s happening on the hardwood … and with a handful of games left in the regular season, she’s locked in.

“All I’m focused on, for real, for real, 100%, is 13 games remaining in The Dub. Playoffs are around the corner. You got spots four, five, six, seven, and eight battling to get home court position. That’s what my focus is about.”

Cheryl Miller Believes The Transgender Issue Will Go Away

Miller also said to the celebrity gossip site that she feels the transgender issue will eventually blow over and that they don’t want to exclude anyone.

“I would definitely let cooler heads prevail right now,” Cheryl told TMZ Sports.

“We want to protect everyone. And we don’t want to exclude anyone, but I just think we all have to sit down in the off-season and collectively get our heads and minds around this issue. Obviously, it’s a hotbed.”

She also chimed in on the latest drama surrounding the W, regarding DiJonai Carrington’s hard foul on Cunningham, saying the whole situation was blown out of proportion.

“It’s not a fiasco. It was a hard foul. She was ejected for it. She wasn’t suspended the next game, so play on.”

We can’t be mad at that.

You can see more reactions below.

Basketball Royalty Cheryl Miller Dunks On Enes Kanter Freedom & Royce White was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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