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JJ Watt Speaks Out on CBS’ New NFL Role

JJ Watt is ready for his biggest broadcasting opportunity yet, taking over CBS’ lead NFL analyst role while Tony Romo remains on leave following his July arrest.

Published on August 12, 2026
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JJ Watt is speaking publicly about his surprising promotion at CBS Sports, acknowledging that the opportunity comes under circumstances he would not have chosen.

The retired NFL star, 37, addressed the network’s decision Tuesday, Aug. 11, after CBS elevated him to its lead NFL analyst role for the upcoming season. Watt will replace Tony Romo, whose future with the network remains uncertain following his July arrest for an alleged operating-while-intoxicated offense in Wisconsin.

“Haven’t said much because it’s not the circumstances you’d hope it would happen under, but I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity,” Watt wrote on X. He also said he was looking forward to working with CBS’ lead crew, including play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, before adding, “See you in Minnesota!”

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst after retiring from the NFL. He moved into the booth in 2025, working alongside Ian Eagle on the network’s No. 2 broadcast team.

CBS Sports president David Berson said Tuesday that Romo’s future remains undecided. He described the situation as “evolving” and said there was no timetable for a final decision.

Romo, 46, was arrested July 23 after being pulled over in Milwaukee following a golf tournament. Authorities said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer. He was booked and released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21.

CBS placed Romo on leave “until further notice” on July 31, leaving Watt poised to take over one of the most prominent analyst positions in NFL broadcasting.

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