Lionel Messi Honors Late Father in Emotional Tribute

Lionel Messi Honors Father Jorge in Emotional Tribute

Lionel Messi paid tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, in an emotional message Wednesday, five days after the longtime soccer figure and businessman died at age 68.

The Argentine soccer star, 39, said he is struggling to accept his father’s death and reflected on the role Jorge played throughout his career and life.

“Dad, I still can’t believe you’re gone,” Messi wrote in a lengthy Instagram post translated from Spanish. “It’s so hard to imagine that I won’t see you anymore, that we won’t talk again.”

Messi recalled how his father had hoped to see him play at the 2026 World Cup. Jorge had encouraged his son to compete in the tournament, but his health worsened shortly before it began. Messi said he kept hoping Argentina would advance far enough for his father to attend a match.

After Argentina reached the final, Messi said he wanted to win another trophy for his father but ultimately fell short.

The soccer star also acknowledged uncertainty about his future in the sport, saying he has “serious doubts” about whether he will continue playing for much longer.

Jorge died Friday night in Rosario, Argentina, according to Argentine and Spanish media reports. He was not only Messi’s father but also his longtime business agent and a major figure behind his son’s career.

Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s first club, honored Jorge as a key supporter who helped guide his son from his earliest days in soccer to becoming one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Messi ended his tribute by saying his father will remain with him through the way he raises his own children.

“He’ll always be with me,” Messi wrote.