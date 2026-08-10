North West Drops New Music Video After Tour Gets Canceled

North West Drops New Music Video Amid Tour Cancellation

North West is giving fans new music despite a recent setback to her upcoming tour.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West released the music video for her song “Aishite” on Thursday, Aug. 6. The track, whose title means “love me” in Japanese, appears on North’s debut EP, N0rth4evr, which was released in May.

In the song, North sings about feeling betrayed and wanting to escape the people chasing her. The lyrics include, “Why can’t I escape? Cause they chase me,” followed by the refrain, “Just love me / Everyone betrays me.”

The video arrived just days after North’s planned co-headlining tour with rapper Molly Santana was canceled. The Kimokawaii Tour was originally scheduled to kick off Aug. 5 in Dallas, with additional dates planned across North America. Ticketmaster listed the Dallas and Toronto shows as canceled, while the tour’s official website was also taken down. Santana later confirmed the cancellation.

Despite the tour news, North has continued building momentum as a young performer. In June, she celebrated her 13th birthday and made her solo festival debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Kim Kardashian proudly supported her daughter, sharing backstage photos and videos of North performing for a cheering crowd. North took the stage in an all-black Balenciaga look featuring oversized sunglasses, spiky jewelry and black sneaker boots.

Kardashian also marked her daughter’s birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, calling North her “baby girl” and saying she loves watching her grow.

With “Aishite” now out, North appears ready to keep carving out her own path in music.