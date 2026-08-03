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Spider-Baes Who Slayed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Weekend

Shawty Swing Our Wayyy! A Gallery Of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Baes Who Slayed ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere Weekend

Put on your spidey suit and enjoy these Spider-slays from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' weekend

Published on August 3, 2026
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*Spidey senses tingling*

World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Source: Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Everyone’s buzzing over movie-of-the-moment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which made history with a MASSIVE $936 million global debut, surpassing Avengers: Endgame as the biggest box office opener of ALL-TIME, per THR.

As expected, the highly anticipated event film brought out everybody and their mama to theaters while inspiring iconic red carpet moments, hype-fueled shenanigans, and viral slays from cosplaying Spider-Baes across the Spider-Verse.

According to AMC, the film propelled the theater chain to its highest total revenue ever for a single weekend, Wednesday through Sunday, including new records for admissions revenue and new records for food & beverage revenue.

“For AMC, this was a truly historic weekend. In welcoming more than 10.2 million moviegoers around the world, AMC established this weekend a new all-time Company weekend record for admissions revenue and a new all-time Company weekend record for food & beverage revenue,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

“It is a powerful and unmistakable reminder that audiences overwhelmingly embrace the theatrical experience when studios release films that audiences want to see and support them with strong marketing campaigns. This is not a new phenomenon this year. This is the ninth different movie title since March to have a gangbusters opening-weekend gross…”

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him which sparks a change in the friendly neighborhood hero he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the history-making blockbuster stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in the biggest (and buzziest) blockbuster of 2026 (so far).

What was your favorite moment in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Will you be seeing it again? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of friendly neighborhood spider-baes who made spidey senses tingle during Brand New Day weekend on the flip.

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Shawty Swing Our Wayyy! A Gallery Of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Baes Who Slayed ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere Weekend was originally published on bossip.com

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