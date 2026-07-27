Toy Story 5 Tops 2026 Box Office, Crosses $1 Billion Mark

Toy Story 5 has officially become the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the global box office. Just over a month after its June 19 debut, the Pixar sequel has earned $1.022 billion worldwide, edging past Mario’s $1.011 billion total, according to Box Office Mojo.

Source: Pixar/Disney / Pixar/Disney

The film’s massive success comes as little surprise after a record-breaking opening weekend that brought in $312 million globally, including $160 million domestically. That debut marked not only the best in the Toy Story franchise, but also the biggest opening weekend of any film released this year.

As of July 27, Toy Story 5 has collected $448.5 million domestically and $573.5 million internationally, cementing its place as a global blockbuster. It also becomes the third film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion mark, joining The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael, which sits just behind with $1.01 billion.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey is quickly climbing the ranks, earning $639 million after just two weekends and positioning itself as the next potential billion-dollar hit.

Toy Story 5 reunites fan-favorite characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang as they face a new challenge: kids’ growing reliance on technology. When Bonnie receives a tablet called Lilypad, the toys must adapt to a changing world where playtime—and their purpose—looks very different.