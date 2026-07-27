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The Odyssey Memes and Reactions Are Almost as Good as the Movie

Published on July 27, 2026
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A warrior in ancient Roman armor stands in a fiery, apocalyptic landscape, with a massive, winged creature looming in the background. The text "THE ODYSSEY 07.17.26" is displayed.
Source: The Odyssey / EPK.TV

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey isn’t just dominating theaters, it’s taking over the internet.

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After earning nearly $640 million worldwide in just two weeks, posting one of Nolan’s strongest second weekends ever, and drawing widespread critical acclaim, the epic has become the movie everyone seems to be talking about.

Now social media has entered its next phase. Fans are turning unforgettable scenes into memes, quoting dialogue, recreating moments on TikTok, and sharing hilarious reaction videos that have taken over timelines. Even people who haven’t seen the film already recognize some of its most viral moments.

From hilarious memes to thoughtful breakdowns and unforgettable reactions, we’re rounding up social media’s funniest, smartest and most viral takes on the movie everyone can’t stop talking about.

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