Chris Brown Pleads Guilty in London Case

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to a charge of affray in connection with a 2023 altercation at a London nightclub, bringing a major development to the long-running legal case.

Brown entered the plea during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. Prosecutors confirmed they will no longer pursue the more serious charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm as part of the case. Brown’s co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The incident involved music producer Abraham Diaw, who alleged he was struck with a tequila bottle during an altercation inside Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district. Prosecutors previously described the attack as “vicious and unprovoked.”

Brown was arrested in the United Kingdom in 2025 after returning for his tour and was later released on bail, allowing him to continue performing. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2026. Under U.K. law, the offense of affray carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, although the actual sentence will be determined by the court.

The Grammy-winning singer has not commented publicly on the guilty plea.