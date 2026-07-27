New Rules Ban Sexualizing shots of Women Athletes

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics have released “Raising the Bar,” new guidelines for covering women’s track and field that aim to stop sexualizing athletes through camera work.

Developed with athletes including Olympic pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw and long jumper Ivana Španović, the guide targets common problems: low-angle shots from underneath or behind competitors (especially in high jump and pole vault), tight zooms on body parts, lingering close-ups, and slow-motion replays that add little technical value.

These shots often create compromising images that get shared online, leading to abuse and distraction for athletes.

Key recommendations:

• Avoid low cameras under or behind athletes

• Skip unnecessary tight body shots and gratuitous slow-mo

• Use wider angles that show run-ups, technique, and full performance

• Focus on skill, emotion, and storytelling instead of the body

EBU Sport’s Glen Killane called sexualizing angles “a significant concern” that diverts attention from athletes’ achievements. The guidelines, available as a free download, are practical standards rather than strict bans and apply to both big productions and smaller crews.

The goal is simple: film women athletes with the same respect given to their skill and power.