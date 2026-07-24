Zendaya Embraces Spider Style on Global Press Tour

Zendaya continued her impressive streak of themed fashion while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving at the film’s Shanghai premiere in a dramatic couture look that once again blended high fashion with superhero inspiration.

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The 29-year-old actress wore a vintage Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2016 Couture gown featuring an intricate black web-like pattern over a white base. The elegant design also included white trim and a thigh-high slit that showcased a pair of cream-colored pumps, creating one of the most memorable red carpet moments of the film’s international press tour.

Working alongside longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya completed the striking ensemble with a bold beauty transformation. She traded her recent short curly hairstyle for sleek, waist-length straight hair with choppy baby bangs, while smoky eye makeup, soft blush and a nude lip added to the dramatic effect.

The Shanghai appearance is the latest in a series of fashion-forward looks inspired by the Spider-Man universe. Just days earlier, Zendaya attended a New York City photocall wearing an oversized Vetements ensemble that included a white blazer, black shirt, white tie and thigh-high latex boots. She accessorized with silver spider-web earrings and red eye makeup, while Roach revealed the outfit drew inspiration from Spider-Man villain Mr. Negative.

Throughout the global promotional tour, Zendaya has embraced “method dressing,” using each appearance to creatively reference the beloved superhero franchise through designer fashion. The carefully curated wardrobe has become nearly as much of a talking point as the upcoming film itself, reinforcing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most influential style stars.