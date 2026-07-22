Destiny’s Child Reunion Tour or Beyoncé’s Act III?

Destiny's Child reunion tour would be rarer than Beyoncé's solo work, making it more desirable for fans.

A full Destiny's Child concert would showcase their iconic songs and harmonies, not just a brief medley.

Destiny's Child has continued to reunite, proving ongoing interest in celebrating the group's impact.

Now, y’all know the BeyHive does not need much to start investigating. Beyoncé can post a shadow, a color, a number or an empty chair, and within minutes, the internet has developed a complete album rollout, tour schedule and documentary theory. So when imagery involving three chairs began circulating, fans immediately started wondering whether Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams might be preparing something new as Destiny’s Child. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the possibility alone is enough to get me excited because I already know which option I would choose.

Give me the Destiny’s Child reunion tour.

Do not get me wrong: I am absolutely ready for Beyoncé’s Act III. Renaissance gave us dance and house music, while Cowboy Carter explored country, Americana and the Black roots behind those sounds. Fans have spent years theorizing that the third installment could lean into rock, although Beyoncé has not officially confirmed its genre, title or release date. Recent clues have kept that theory alive, but at this point, we are still connecting dots and waiting on Beyoncé to tell us what those dots actually mean.

A rock-inspired Beyoncé era would be incredible. We already know she has the voice, performance skills and creativity to take a genre, break it apart and rebuild it through her own perspective. I would love the visuals, the live instruments, the vocals and the way she would highlight the Black artists who helped build rock music. But a new Beyoncé era will eventually happen in some form. A full Destiny’s Child reunion tour feels much rarer, which is exactly why I need it more.

We got a taste of what that reunion could feel like when Kelly and Michelle surprised fans during the final Cowboy Carter Tour show in Las Vegas in July 2025. The trio performed songs including “Independent Women,” “Lose My Breath” and “Bootylicious,” marking their first onstage performance together since Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella set. That brief appearance reminded everybody that the chemistry, vocals and nostalgia are still there.

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Now imagine a full show instead of a quick medley. I need “Say My Name,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Jumpin’, Jumpin’,” “Cater 2 U,” “Soldier,” “Girl,” “Emotion,” “Survivor” and the deep cuts that never get enough love. Let Kelly have her moment. Let Michelle sing us into church. Let Beyoncé remind the world that before she became one of the biggest solo performers alive, she was part of one of the most important girl groups of our generation.

The timing would make sense emotionally, even though a tour remains unconfirmed. Destiny’s Child has continued to reunite for special performances and personal moments, and Mathew Knowles recently teased a collection of previously unheard remixes featuring Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle. That announcement does not mean a tour is coming, but it proves there is still interest in celebrating the group’s catalog and legacy.

So here is the question: would you rather see Beyoncé enter her rumored rock era with Act III, or would you postpone that chapter for one complete Destiny’s Child reunion tour? I already know my answer. Act III can wait a little longer. Give me Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle together, give me coordinated looks, full harmonies and two hours of records that raised an entire generation.

I want the Destiny fulfilled—again.