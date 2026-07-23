Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled

Massive recall of 1.6M dozen eggs produced in Texas due to Salmonella contamination risk.

Affected eggs have specific plant codes, Julian dates, and were sold at major retailers in several states.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations - do not consume recalled eggs.

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Alright, y’all, before you make breakfast, bake a cake or start boiling eggs for the week, you need to check the carton sitting inside your refrigerator. Midwest Poultry Services has voluntarily recalled 1,589,577 dozen white and brown cage-free shell eggs produced in Texas because they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. And yes, that is nearly 1.6 million dozen, not merely 1.6 million individual eggs, so we are talking about a massive amount of product that may have reached homes, grocery stores and restaurants.

According to the FDA announcement, the affected eggs were produced and distributed from two Texas farms between June 6 and July 3, 2026. They carry sell-by or best-by dates ranging from July 20 through August 17, 2026. The eggs were shipped to food-service companies and retailers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Consumers may have purchased them from Kroger locations in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi, as well as smaller retailers.

Here is what you need to look for: recalled cartons may be marked with plant code P-1950 or 0840962 and carry a Julian date between 157 and 184. The identifying information should be printed on either side of the carton in the date-coding ink. The recall covers various sizes and package configurations, so do not assume your eggs are safe simply because you purchased a smaller carton or a particular color of egg. No other Midwest Poultry Services products are included in this recall.

The company says it discovered the potential problem through environmental monitoring and an investigation at its Texas farms. At the time of the recall announcement, Midwest Poultry Services said it was not aware of any specific illnesses connected to these eggs. Still, Salmonella is nothing to play with. Healthy people may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The bacteria can cause more serious—and sometimes fatal—infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

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So, what should you do? Do not cook with or eat eggs that match the recall information. Return the carton to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. And please do not assume that scrambling them extra hard will erase the concern surrounding a recalled food product. Check the code, check the dates and get those eggs out of your refrigerator if they match.

It feels like every week we are hearing about another food recall, and this one hits especially close to home because eggs are a basic item that so many families use every day. Breakfast sandwiches, cakes, cornbread, potato salad—eggs end up in everything. Take a few seconds to inspect your carton before cracking another one open. A quick refrigerator check could save you and your family from becoming seriously sick.