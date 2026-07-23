D4vd Preliminary Hearing Reveals Disturbing Evidence

Prosecutors allege D4vd had illegal sexual relationship with Celeste and killed her to conceal it

Evidence includes decomposed remains, purchases of tools to dismember and conceal body

Celeste's family forced to relive tragedy as DNA evidence and crime scene photos shown

Source: General / Radio One

This case has taken an even more disturbing turn, and I want to warn you that some of these details are extremely difficult to hear. Singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is accused of killing and dismembering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors allege Burke had been involved in an illegal sexual relationship with Celeste and killed her in April 2025 after she threatened to expose the relationship and damage his growing music career. Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges that include first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child and mutilation of human remains.

This week, Burke’s preliminary hearing began in Los Angeles. This is not the actual trial. At this stage, prosecutors are presenting evidence to convince a judge that there is enough probable cause to move the case forward to a jury trial. During the hearing, prosecutors showed graphic crime-scene photographs and presented testimony from a homicide detective who described what investigators allegedly found inside Burke’s Tesla after it was taken to a Hollywood tow yard on September 8, 2025. The detective testified that decomposed human remains were found inside bags in the vehicle’s front trunk.

Prosecutors also introduced evidence involving online purchases allegedly connected to Burke. A detective testified that Burke ordered chainsaws, a body bag, heavy-duty bags, a shovel and an inflatable pool in the days after Celeste’s death. Investigators say a body bag found with her remains matched the type that was ordered. Prosecutors believe the purchases were connected to an effort to dismember and conceal her body, while Burke’s defense attorneys have challenged the handling and testing of the evidence, including why certain items were not examined for DNA.

The hearing also included forensic testimony linking Celeste’s DNA to stains and materials recovered from Burke’s garage and vehicle. A DNA expert testified that evidence collected from items including a floor mat, rowing machine and Tesla charging equipment strongly matched Celeste’s DNA. However, the defense questioned whether every tested stain was conclusively proven to be blood, when the material was deposited and whether other people with access to the residence could have affected the evidence.

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One of the most heartbreaking moments came when Celeste’s parents were shown the crime-scene photographs for the first time. They were reportedly warned before the images appeared, and Celeste’s mother chose to remain in the courtroom despite being told she could leave. I cannot imagine the pain of sitting in a courtroom and seeing your child reduced to evidence in a criminal case. Beyond the celebrity name and the headlines, this was a 14-year-old girl whose family is now being forced to relive the worst possible nightmare.

The judge will ultimately decide whether the prosecution has presented enough evidence for Burke to stand trial. That decision will not determine guilt or innocence, and Burke remains legally presumed innocent unless convicted. Still, the testimony already presented paints a deeply troubling picture and raises painful questions about what allegedly happened to Celeste, how long the abuse may have continued and whether the warning signs surrounding her relationship with an adult were missed. For now, her family is waiting for answers, accountability and justice.