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Before You Watch, Read This

With a major movie adaptation of The Odyssey bringing the legendary story back to the big screen, many fans may be wondering

Published on July 23, 2026

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With a major movie adaptation of The Odyssey bringing the legendary story back to the big screen, many fans may be wondering: should you read the book first? The answer is yes — because the original story gives you a deeper understanding of the characters, the battles, and the journey that made this tale one of the greatest stories ever told.

Written by the ancient Greek poet Homer, The Odyssey follows the long journey home of Odysseus after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces monsters, mythical creatures, angry gods, and impossible challenges while trying to return to his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus.

Reading the book before seeing the movie allows you to understand the meaning behind the characters and the lessons hidden in the story — including loyalty, courage, pride, temptation, and perseverance.

The movie may bring the action and visuals to life, but the book gives you the full experience. You’ll recognize important moments, understand the history behind the story, and notice details that might be missed if you only watch the film.

For anyone who loves epic adventures, mythology, or powerful stories about overcoming obstacles, The Odyssey is worth reading before taking the journey to the theater.

Sometimes the best way to experience a great movie is to first discover the story that inspired it.

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