Memphis Mother Charged with Murder

Mother found 20-year-old hiding under 13-year-old daughter's bed, raising serious safety concerns

After ordering him out, mother shot the man in the back of the head, which may not be legally justified

Case will force jury to balance emotional parental instinct with legal requirements for use of deadly force

Source: Keisha Nicole Show / 979TheBox

Source: Aria sandi Hasim / Getty

Alright, y’all, this story is going to divide the entire Breakroom because there is the law, there is parental instinct and then there is that split second when fear and anger take over. Memphis police say 36-year-old Kendra Scott came home during the early morning hours of July 16 and discovered 20-year-old Rodderius Morton hiding beneath her 13-year-old daughter’s bed. According to an arrest affidavit, Scott allegedly ordered Morton out of the house, followed him outside and later told police, “I did what I had to do.” Officers found Morton in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott has since been charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Now, let’s be clear: finding a grown man hiding beneath your 13-year-old child’s bed at nearly two in the morning would send almost any parent into a rage. You are immediately thinking about your child’s safety, how long this has been happening and what this adult may have wanted from a young girl. Police say the daughter admitted that she invited Morton into the home shortly before her mother arrived, but that does not erase the serious concern surrounding a 20-year-old secretly meeting with a 13-year-old. One of Morton’s former special-education teachers later said he had learning disabilities and described him as someone she cared deeply about, while also emphasizing that she did not condone his involvement with a child that age.

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The legal problem for Scott may be what allegedly happened after Morton was discovered. According to the affidavit reported by multiple outlets, Scott told him to leave and followed him through the front door before the fatal shot was fired. Investigators say the known facts do not currently allege that Morton threatened Scott or anyone else at that moment. That distinction could become extremely important because a jury may have to decide whether Scott was protecting her child from an immediate danger or retaliating after that danger had already begun leaving the home. Her attorney argues that the incident began with every parent’s worst nightmare and questions whether anyone could behave rationally under those circumstances. The defense may push for a lesser charge, such as voluntary manslaughter, rather than first-degree premeditated murder.

Another major issue is premeditation. The daughter reportedly told investigators that her mother had previously threatened to shoot any boy she found inside the house. Prosecutors could argue that statement shows prior intent, while Scott’s attorney says protective parents make emotional statements like that all the time and that it does not prove she planned this specific killing. A judge granted Scott a $100,000 bond, but the criminal case is still in its early stages, and the charges remain allegations until proven in court.

This is one of those stories where two things can be true at once. A 20-year-old had no business secretly hiding beneath a 13-year-old girl’s bed, and a parent would understandably feel terrified, violated and furious after making that discovery. At the same time, the justice system still has to examine whether deadly force was legally justified—especially when the man was reportedly shot in the back of the head after being ordered outside. Sympathy for a mother’s emotional reaction does not automatically settle the legal question.

So, Breakroom, where do you stand? Do you believe this mother acted from an understandable instinct to protect her child, or did the situation become murder once Morton was outside and apparently leaving the home? This case is going to force people to separate what they emotionally understand from what the law permits—and those may not be the same answer.