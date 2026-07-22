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Peter Parker Faces His Biggest Challenge Yet in New Spider-Man

A new trailer offers fans another look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Tom Holland reprises his role in a more personal chapter of Peter Parker's journey.

Published on July 22, 2026

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Tom Holland is swinging back into action as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Marvel franchise, set to hit theaters on July 31.

Holland first confirmed the sequel during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2024, but recently admitted he wasn’t immediately convinced another film was the right move. Speaking on Good Morning America on July 20, the actor said director Destin Daniel Cretton’s vision for a more personal story ultimately won him over.

“I was a bit hesitant,” Holland said, explaining that Cretton’s character-focused pitch made him feel the film would connect with longtime fans.

Marvel released the movie’s official synopsis earlier this year, revealing the story takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now living alone after choosing to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves, dedicating his life entirely to protecting New York as Spider-Man. As new threats emerge, Peter faces an unexpected physical transformation that could threaten his very existence.

Producer Amy Pascal previously told Deadline that the film explores Peter’s decision to leave his personal life behind and fully embrace his identity as Spider-Man after the events of No Way Home.

The first trailer debuted in March, while the final trailer arrived on July 21, giving fans another look at the next chapter.

Filming took place in London during 2025 and wrapped in December. Cretton marked the end of production by praising Holland’s “relentless work ethic” and leadership on and off the set as excitement builds for Spider-Man’s return.

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