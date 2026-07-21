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Kevin Hart’s New Movie Creates Buzz

If you’ve been seeing Kevin Hart all over your TV and social media lately, you’re not imagining

Published on July 21, 2026

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Source: E! Entertainment / NBC Universal

If you’ve been seeing Kevin Hart all over your TV and social media lately, you’re not imagining it. The comedian and actor is on a full promotional tour ahead of the release of his new Netflix comedy, 72 Hours, which begins streaming on July 24.

From television appearances to podcasts and viral interviews, Hart has been putting in the work to get fans excited for what’s expected to be one of Netflix’s biggest comedy releases of the summer.

In 72 Hours, Hart plays Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive whose life takes an unexpected turn after he’s accidentally added to a bachelor party group chat. What starts as a simple mistake quickly turns into a wild three-day weekend in Miami filled with hilarious moments, outrageous adventures, and nonstop laughs.

The movie features a talented supporting cast, including Marcello Hernández, Teyana Taylor, Mason Gooding, Mike Epps, Michael Mando, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Zach Cherry.

One of the most talked-about moments from Hart’s press tour came during his appearance on the TODAY show, where co-star Marcello Hernández had everyone laughing with an incredible Kevin Hart impression. The clip quickly spread across social media, giving fans another reason to look forward to the film.

Kevin Hart has built an impressive résumé with hit movies like Ride AlongCentral IntelligenceThink Like a Man, and the Jumanji franchise. Now, he’s hoping 72 Hours continues that winning streak.

Will 72 Hours be Kevin Hart’s next comedy hit? Fans can decide for themselves when the movie premieres on Netflix on July 24.

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Central Intelligence Joe Kevin Hart Miami Ride Along

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