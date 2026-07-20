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Senator John Fetterman Ridiculed For "Devotion To Israel"

Senator John Fetterman Ridiculed For “Devotion To Israel”

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is being mocked for his recent appearance on Fox News, where he praised Israel and late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Sen. John Fetterman
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Recent comments from Democratic Senator John Fetterman during a television appearance have left him open to high criticism, particularly for his apparent devotion to Israel and his ties to the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Fetterman appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures,” hosted by Maria Baritomo on Sunday (July 19), which airs on Fox News. Baritomo and Fetterman were discussing the current war in Iran, when she made the segway. “You are a Democrat, yet you’re not afraid to reach across the aisle,” she began, “and yet your colleagues are even attacking the legacy of the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.”

“Yeah, I’m proud to call Senator Graham a friend,” Fetterman began, dressed in his usual attire of a hooded sweatshirt. “We bonded over our love and devotion to Israel.” He continued, “Yeah, he was a great American. That doesn’t mean he was a Republican, he was a great American…he was working on the Russian bill, the Ukrainian bill…that’s important stuff he was doing, that poor man worked [himself] to death.”

“Yeah, there might be some professional wrestling stuff in public, but he was always the first guy to cross the bridge and find a way forward, and be very, very agreeable in private,” Fetterman added.

Fetterman’s comments come at a time where there is heavy speculation about his political allegiances. Within the past few years, Fetterman has increasingly become more publicly disenchanted with the Democratic Party, citing their changing stance on Israel in the wake of its war against the Hamas militant organization which has resulted in thousands of lives lost in Gaza, predominantly Palestinian lives.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Fetterman touched on his possible exit, while stating that “if I change my party spontaneously right now, my views and votes aren’t going to change,” saying that it would “really be more of a statement” than anything else.

But observers on social media weren’t convinced. “The problem is, you work for THE UNITED STATES”, wrote Robert J. Ellingsworth in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

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Senator John Fetterman Ridiculed For “Devotion To Israel” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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