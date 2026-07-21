Visa Denial Knocks Jermall Charlo Off Spence-Tszyu Card

Jermall Charlo’s long-awaited return to the ring has been delayed once again, this time due to issues outside his control. The former two-division world champion was scheduled to fight Koen Mazoudier on July 25 in Sydney, Australia, as part of the undercard for the highly anticipated Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu bout. However, Charlo was denied a visa, preventing him from entering the country and forcing the cancellation of the matchup.

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No official explanation has been given for the visa denial, leaving both fans and promoters disappointed. Charlo addressed the setback in a statement on social media, expressing frustration after months of preparation. He said he had been training intensely for three months and was eager to make a strong statement in his return. Despite the cancellation, he reassured supporters that he remains committed and will be back in the ring soon on a Premier Boxing Champions card.

At 36 years old, Charlo has struggled to maintain activity in recent years, fighting just four times since 2020. His last appearance came in May 2025, when he secured a TKO victory over Thomas LaManna following an 18-month layoff. Plans to stay active in 2025 also fell through, including a scheduled title opportunity earlier this year.

Outside the ring, Charlo has faced legal challenges, including a recent guilty plea related to a 2024 car accident. While those issues are behind him, his immediate focus now shifts back to training and securing his next fight date.