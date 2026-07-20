Sugar Ray Leonard Reflects on Recovery as He Celebrates 20 Years Sober

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard is marking a significant personal achievement, celebrating 20 years of sobriety and reflecting on the journey that transformed his life.

The 70-year-old former world champion shared the milestone with fans on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of himself holding a cake topped with candles shaped as the number 20. Alongside the image, Leonard wrote, “Twenty years of growth, gratitude and grace. One day at a time. 🙏🏿 #AA #Sobriety.”

Leonard has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years. In a 2020 essay for The Players’ Tribune, he revealed that one of his biggest motivations for seeking help was his parents.

“One of the main reasons I decided to get help was that I wanted my mother and father to see their son sober again before they left this earth,” he wrote.

The boxing legend also shared that his recovery was not sparked by one dramatic incident, but by years of painful experiences that forced him to confront his alcoholism. He recalled waking up unable to remember how he got home and seeing the emotional toll his drinking had taken on his family, particularly his wife.

Before overcoming alcohol addiction, Leonard also battled cocaine use during the height of his boxing fame in the 1980s. He said he quit cocaine while training for his 1984 comeback and never returned to the drug.

Now two decades sober, Leonard continues to inspire others by openly sharing his story, emphasizing gratitude, perseverance and the importance of taking recovery “one day at a time.”