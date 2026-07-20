Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Sugar Ray Leonard Reflects on Recovery as He Celebrates 20 Years Sober

Twenty years after beginning his sobriety journey, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is using his milestone to inspire others by sharing the resilience and gratitude that have guided his recovery.

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard is marking a significant personal achievement, celebrating 20 years of sobriety and reflecting on the journey that transformed his life.

The 70-year-old former world champion shared the milestone with fans on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of himself holding a cake topped with candles shaped as the number 20. Alongside the image, Leonard wrote, “Twenty years of growth, gratitude and grace. One day at a time. 🙏🏿 #AA #Sobriety.”

Leonard has been candid about his struggles with addiction over the years. In a 2020 essay for The Players’ Tribune, he revealed that one of his biggest motivations for seeking help was his parents.

“One of the main reasons I decided to get help was that I wanted my mother and father to see their son sober again before they left this earth,” he wrote.

The boxing legend also shared that his recovery was not sparked by one dramatic incident, but by years of painful experiences that forced him to confront his alcoholism. He recalled waking up unable to remember how he got home and seeing the emotional toll his drinking had taken on his family, particularly his wife.

Before overcoming alcohol addiction, Leonard also battled cocaine use during the height of his boxing fame in the 1980s. He said he quit cocaine while training for his 1984 comeback and never returned to the drug.

Now two decades sober, Leonard continues to inspire others by openly sharing his story, emphasizing gratitude, perseverance and the importance of taking recovery “one day at a time.”

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Bryson Tiller Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Bryson Tiller LIVE Oct. 15

The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Crime Scene
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Rip Judy World: Houston Hip-Hop Mourns Rising Star

Houston Block Party
27 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close