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Titans Celebrate Chris Johnson with Ring of Honor Nod

Chris Johnson's remarkable career will be recognized this fall when the Titans induct the three-time Pro Bowler into their Ring of Honor weeks after he publicly shared his ALS diagnosis.

Published on July 17, 2026

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The Tennessee Titans will honor one of the greatest players in franchise history this season, announcing that former running back Chris Johnson will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor just weeks after revealing his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Johnson, 40, disclosed in June that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease in 2025. On Friday, July 17, the Titans confirmed they will officially induct the three-time Pro Bowler during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 13 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration.”

Johnson starred for the Titans from 2008 through 2013, earning three Pro Bowl selections and cementing his legacy as one of the NFL’s most explosive running backs. Off the field, he has recently become an advocate for ALS awareness, sharing the devastating realities of living with the disease.

In a pre-taped interview with Good Morning America, Johnson said, “I want people to know that I’m still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am.”

He also revealed that his condition has progressed rapidly over the past year, leaving him unable to speak without a speech-generating device controlled by his eyes. The technology uses recordings of Johnson’s voice to preserve the way he sounds.

To support Johnson’s efforts to raise awareness, the Titans released a video Friday featuring current and former NFL players, including Aaron Donald, Taylor Lewan and Maxx Crosby, taking part in the revived Ice Bucket Challenge after Johnson encouraged its return. The campaign aims to shine a renewed spotlight on ALS research and support while celebrating one of the franchise’s most beloved stars.

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