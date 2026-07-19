Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Becky G’s New Patrón Collaboration Supports Water Access in Mexico

Inspired by her grandparents' home state of Jalisco, Becky G's latest partnership with Patrón Tequila aims to improve access to clean, reliable water through sustainable rainwater harvesting systems.

Published on July 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Becky G is using her latest collaboration with Patrón Tequila to support a cause that hits close to home, launching a limited-edition bottle collection that will help bring reliable water access to families in Jalisco, Mexico.

Billboard Latin Women in Music 2026
Source: Billboard / Getty

The multi-platinum singer and actress partnered with the tequila brand to create the Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition Patrón Silver Collection, with proceeds supporting the installation of 200 rainwater harvesting systems across communities in the Mexican state where her grandparents were born.

Designed by Becky G, whose full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, the collectible bottle and keepsake tin feature green and blue hues inspired by the importance of water. The release is accompanied by a documentary-style video highlighting the impact of clean water initiatives and the challenges many families in Jalisco continue to face.

“I wanted this limited-edition bottle and tin to represent something deeper,” Becky G says in the video. “This bottle represents the power of rain and the people that carry our heritage forward, because every drop carries possibility.”

The project is being carried out in partnership with nonprofit Isla Urbana, which installs rooftop rainwater harvesting systems that collect, filter and store rainwater for year-round household use. Jennifer White, the organization’s general director, explains in the film that the systems provide families with a dependable source of clean water.

For Becky G, the initiative continues a long history of community-focused philanthropy. She previously partnered with Cheetos on its Deja Tu Huella scholarship campaign and has supported the Save the Music Foundation.

“It starts with us. It starts at home,” Becky G says. “For me, this is home.”

The Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition Patrón Silver Collection is now available in limited quantities nationwide.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Bryson Tiller Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Bryson Tiller LIVE Oct. 15

Houston Block Party
27 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town

The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Sam Neill
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Sam Neill, “Jurassic Park” and “Event Horizon” Star, Dies at 78

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close