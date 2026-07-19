Becky G’s New Patrón Collaboration Supports Water Access in Mexico

Becky G is using her latest collaboration with Patrón Tequila to support a cause that hits close to home, launching a limited-edition bottle collection that will help bring reliable water access to families in Jalisco, Mexico.

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The multi-platinum singer and actress partnered with the tequila brand to create the Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition Patrón Silver Collection, with proceeds supporting the installation of 200 rainwater harvesting systems across communities in the Mexican state where her grandparents were born.

Designed by Becky G, whose full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, the collectible bottle and keepsake tin feature green and blue hues inspired by the importance of water. The release is accompanied by a documentary-style video highlighting the impact of clean water initiatives and the challenges many families in Jalisco continue to face.

“I wanted this limited-edition bottle and tin to represent something deeper,” Becky G says in the video. “This bottle represents the power of rain and the people that carry our heritage forward, because every drop carries possibility.”

The project is being carried out in partnership with nonprofit Isla Urbana, which installs rooftop rainwater harvesting systems that collect, filter and store rainwater for year-round household use. Jennifer White, the organization’s general director, explains in the film that the systems provide families with a dependable source of clean water.

For Becky G, the initiative continues a long history of community-focused philanthropy. She previously partnered with Cheetos on its Deja Tu Huella scholarship campaign and has supported the Save the Music Foundation.

“It starts with us. It starts at home,” Becky G says. “For me, this is home.”

The Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition Patrón Silver Collection is now available in limited quantities nationwide.