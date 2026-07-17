Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Oscar Winner, ‘Home Alone 2’ Star Brenda Fricker Passes Away at 81

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portraits of Brenda Fricker
Source: WWD / Getty

Academy Award winning actress Brenda Fricker has died, leaving behind a celebrated career that spanned decades on stage and screen.

RELATED: Remember These? Black ’90s Sitcoms We Grew Up Watching

RELATED: Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair Dies at 89

For many fans, Fricker will always be remembered as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her heartfelt performance opposite Macaulay Culkin became one of the film’s most memorable storylines and remains a favorite among viewers every holiday season.

She also appeared in the 1994 family classic Angels in the Outfield, further cementing her place in the childhood memories of millions.

Fricker reached the pinnacle of her career in 1991 when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful performance as Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024

Big30 Shuts Down Snitching Rumors, “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Hart Celebrates his 40th Birthday at TAO in Los Angeles with LOUIS XIII Cognac and Rémy Martin

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's "Scared Of Love" After Past Relationships

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Bryson Tiller Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Bryson Tiller LIVE Oct. 15

Sam Neill
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Sam Neill, “Jurassic Park” and “Event Horizon” Star, Dies at 78

Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, IL
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

VIDEO: Gary Owen On Moving to Texas After Finding Love in Houston

Crime Scene
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Rip Judy World: Houston Hip-Hop Mourns Rising Star

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close