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House Votes to End Clock Changes

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that would make

Published on July 15, 2026

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An assortment of vintage clocks and timepieces, including a "York Town Locks" clock, displayed on a dark background.
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide, ending the twice-a-year tradition of changing clocks. The measure passed by a 308-117 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.  

If the bill becomes law, Americans in most states would no longer “spring forward” in March or “fall back” in November. Instead, the country would remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round, meaning more daylight in the evenings but darker mornings during the winter months. Hawaii and most of Arizona, which already stay on standard time year-round, would not be required to change.  

Supporters say ending the clock changes would reduce sleep disruption, improve safety, and boost businesses that benefit from extra evening daylight. Critics argue permanent Daylight Saving Time could lead to very late winter sunrises, making mornings darker for students and commuters.  

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where similar efforts have stalled in the 

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