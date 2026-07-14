Radio One Houston Collects 38K Bottles for Operation Hydration

Source: Operation Hydration 2026 / Radio One Houston

Houston listeners showed up in a big way for a cause that could save lives.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

On 713 Day, Radio One Houston stations 93Q Country, Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Box, and 106.9/107.5 The Eagle teamed up with Kroger and Star of Hope for the annual Operation Hydration bottled water drive, collecting more than 38,000 bottles of water to help Houstonians cope with the dangerous summer heat.

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Even with rainy weather throughout the day, listeners and community partners gathered at the Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland to donate cases of bottled water. Every bottle collected will be distributed through Star of Hope to support individuals and families experiencing hardship during the hottest months of the year.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

Throughout the event, the four Radio One Houston stations broadcast live for a combined 32 hours, encouraging listeners to stop by, donate, and make a difference for neighbors in need.

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Source: Operation Hydration / Operation Hydration

“Houston showed up in a major way,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional Vice President and Market Manager for Radio One Houston. “Collecting more than 38,000 bottles of water demonstrates the power of radio, community partnerships, and compassionate listeners coming together to help neighbors who need it most.”

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

The 2026 Operation Hydration drive marked the largest collection effort since the initiative launched in 2023, highlighting the continued growth of the community’s support for the annual campaign.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

As temperatures continue to climb across Southeast Texas, the donated water will help Star of Hope provide critical relief to vulnerable Houstonians who are at greater risk during extreme heat.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Operation Hydration 2026

Radio One Houston thanked Kroger, Star of Hope, volunteers, and the thousands of listeners who helped make this year’s Operation Hydration the most successful campaign in the event’s history.